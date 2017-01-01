Sell With Clever

Say Goodbye To Listing Commissions Sell your home for a flat rate of $3,000 with a full-service real estate agent

Why Sell with Clever?

Low fees, full-service agents

Local agents in every US city

Free consultation in 24 hours

You only pay if your home sells

Of Transactions Completed

Average Savings

Satisfaction Guarantee

Seller Commission

Sell Your Home. Keep Your Equity.

You worked hard to build equity in your home. Do you really want to pay 6% to sell your home in a market where homes are selling quickly? We didn't think so. That's why we created Clever. Clever connects you with a top rated, full-service agent in your area to sell your home for a flat fee.

Clever is the smart way to sell your home in just 3 easy steps

Free Pricing Consultation

List Your Home

Sell Your Home

Market Your Home

A top rated agent will meet with you, provide a competitive market analysis, collect all the necessary information to list your home, and answer any questions you might have.

Your agent will help you evaluate offers, and provide expert support all the way to the closing table. This is real estate done right. This is Clever.

Once your home is listed, the agent will handle marketing your home to make sure it receives the widest range of exposure possible. More exposure means your home sells quicker.

Net more on the sale of your home

After being recommended to Clever, I couldn't be happier with their service. They connected me with a fantastic agent who answered all of my questions. I had 5 offers in the first week. Listing with Clever was the best decision I could have made in selling my home.

- Brian, Chicago

5 Star Reviews

We worked with Clever to sell our house in Kansas City. From start to finish they were helpful, extremely responsive, and incredibly knowledgeable. We would recommend Clever to anyone looking to buy or sell a home.

- John, St. Louis



Listing with Clever couldn't have been easier. They talked me through the process and made sure I was comfortable, and then connected me with a fantastic real estate agent. Our agent took care of any questions and concerns we had, making the sale of our home quick and painless. - Claire, Seattle

Get a Free Pricing Consultation

A Top rated Clever Partner Agent will come to your house and run a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) at ZERO COST to you. If you don't decide to list with Clever, you won't be charged a dime.

We provide this service because we're confident you're going to love Clever. We include a recommended list price, as well as a net sheet showing you how much cash you can expect to walk away with from the sale of your home. We will answer any questions you might have and provide tips for staging your home..

